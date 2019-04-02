To The Daily Sun,
Here we go again. These are the objections to health insurance for all: why should I (a guy) pay for maternity benefits for her? Or, though no one asks it, why should she pay premiums to cover my prostate cancer? Of course, it all leads to the big question: why should healthy people pay bills for sick people?
There's a big answer and a small answer. The small answer is that we are all (I wish I had originated this phrase) temporarily able-bodied. We just don't know when our condition will be downgraded. The big answer is that this is what a caring civilization should do for its citizens.
Johan Andersen
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.