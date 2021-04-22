To The Daily Sun,
It is with great pride that I run for a seat on the Moultonborough Board of Selectmen. Over the years, I have learned that being a leader is more than just telling people what to do. It’s the ability to see what needs to be done and finding the right people to get it done. It’s about listening carefully to the people that put you in that leadership role and making sure to let them know that their opinions are valued. As selectman, I would ensure anything brought to my attention would have my full consideration.
Most of you are probably wondering who I am and what I stand for. I am a simple woman who wants the opportunity to give back to my community. I am a mother of two, a wife, a mentor, a student, and most importantly a leader for change. I believe that together people can create possibilities that were once unimaginable. I have no personal agendas, just a passion for making things better for the greater good of our community.
Over the past couple of years, I have seen our community split. It seems that at times it has become the younger generations vs. the older. That is one of the primary reasons for my running for office. I would like nothing more than to bridge that gap. If we were to work together as a community, we would provide each other the opportunity to learn from each other. The younger generation could learn from the older generation and the older generation could learn from the younger. Together we would be unstoppable and be able to create a community that aims to meet both generations wants and needs.
For most of my career, I have worked for the public. I spent over seven years working for the State Parks System in the state of New Hampshire where I worked with municipalities across the state to support recreation programs, build recreational and conservation areas, and renovate older recreational areas. I have worked side by side with Moultonborough’s recreation department to help secure federal funding for our very own facilities here at Playground Drive.
For the past 10 years, I have worked in higher education where I have seen firsthand the impacts limited resources in small towns can have on our younger generation. Many of the college students I have worked with have been forced to move to find career opportunities and available housing. My own children are now grown. Both were lucky enough to have this great community help raise them and make them who they are. If given the opportunity, I would like to do the same for our next generation and explore ways to make Moultonborough a place where they can stay and raise their own families.
I look forward to talking more with you and encourage any questions you might have. I hope that I can work to build a stronger future for our community for generations to come!
Shari Colby
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.