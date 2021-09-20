To The Daily Sun,
Thanks to the state budget we recently passed, Laconia taxpayers will save more than $1.25 million under the Statewide Property Tax. That’s direct relief for taxpayers, but the budget also helps property taxpayers in other ways by sharing funds with cities and towns.
For instance, we’ve increased revenue sharing under the Meals and Rooms Tax to 30 percent. That will mean more than $1.1 million going directly to Laconia in each of the next two years, helping to lower taxes. In addition, the two-year budget includes more than $23 million in Adequate Education Grants for Laconia schools.
I’m happy that our state budget is great news for hard working Laconia families.
Sen. Harold French
Canterbury
