Around a month ago, there was a fundraiser for the Greater Lakes Child Advocacy Center called “Beards for Bucks.” The sheriff jumped on board and set himself a sizable goal of $500 in donations. At first, the donations were only coming in here and there, so to make sure he hit his goal he was on social media after work every day advocating for the campaign and doing his best to get people to donate.
Soon after, he did indeed hit his goal of $500, but he felt like that wasn’t enough. So, he jokingly (at first) said since it was also Breast Cancer Awareness Month that if he managed to hit $1,000 in donations, he would color his beard pink and go to work like that. Man, did it take off.
After he quickly broke through the $1,000 mark, he decided to take things even further and said “Hey, if it reaches $1,500, I will dye my hair pink as well.” His donation page is currently touting donations totaling over $3,000, and the very next day, I was personally invited to come and get photographs of our wonderful sheriff, all pink-haired and pink-bearded.
His incredible fundraising for that group is not the only thing that amazed me that day, though. The other major reason I would vote for him over anyone else is that he took the time out of his day to give me a tour of the building my tax dollars fund. The amount of transparency he had with everything going on within the department was more than anything I could ask for of an elected official.
So, I personally endorse Bill Wright because of his moral fiber and willingness to be transparent with us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.