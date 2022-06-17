To The Daily Sun,
After reading Robert Frost’s poem, "The Road Not Taken", I kept focussing on one particular verse. It read: “Two roads diverged in a wood, and I took the one less traveled by and that has made all the difference”.
In a world of broad boundaries to hope and dreams, Frost’s poem is a whisper to young people not to be fearful of trying something new.
Senior graduates, venturing out to adventurous career fields, would be wise to keep Frost’s words in mind as well as heed the following "short phrases" that may be of benefit throughout the summer and for years to come:
One of the hardest decisions you’ll ever face in life is choosing whether to try harder or walk away. Be as friendly with the custodian as you are with the chair of the board. When there’s a hill to climb, waiting around won’t shrink it. The best way to appreciate people is to try to do their job. Dominance isn’t leadership. Those who raise their voices the loudest are usually wrong. The heaviest thing a person can carry is a grudge. If you want to lift yourself up, lift somebody else up. Avoid living your life with a catcher’s mitt in each hand, toss something back to friends and to your community at times. The real treasures in life aren’t the things you collect along the way, they’re the family and friends that surround you. The mind has a thousand eyes, but the heart one. Not to speak unless you can improve the silence. Never miss an opportunity to shut up. So I’ll now heed my own advice and end today’s letter to the editor.
Roland Jutras
Meredith
