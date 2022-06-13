To The Daily Sun,
It is an honor to serve all 23,917 constituents in Laconia and Belmont. It saddened me when building maps for redistricting I acknowledged that there was no way to keep this floating seat due to population shifts. This seat is an anecdote of my life, born and raised in Laconia and now raising my family in Belmont. With that said, I know Laconia has a very diverse set of voters and I hope citizens of the City on the Lakes realize my votes were cast with the whole community in my mind, even if you disagreed with the vote.
After many conversations with constituents, family, and largely between our Lord and myself, I have decided to run for re-election to allow the people of Belmont another choice this term of whom they wish to exclusively represent Belmont.
This is not personal, I have the utmost respect for Rep. Mike Sylvia, even if we have battled at delegation meetings. If I am selected as the Republican nominee I will still value Mike's voice, as I hope he will with mine if he wins.
I picked District 4 and not 8 because my allegiance to America is rooted in my love for two municipalities, Laconia and Belmont, which thrive through New Hampshire.
I promise the people of Belmont to value our county assets, employees, and officials; I promise to be financially smart by not draining the fund balance for artificial tax relief; lastly, I promise to always vote for transparency, even if it's my party in leadership.
Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty.
Rep. Travis O'Hara
Belmont
