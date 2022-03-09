To The Daily Sun,
To the residents of Laconia and Belknap County, I'm proud to endorse Matt Mowers in the Republican primary in the First Congressional District.
Matt Mowers will bring strong conservative principles to Washington D.C.
Matt will work to drain the swamp by supporting term limits and will not be a career politician like Chris Pappas, who has run for elected office for 20 years straight.
Pappas is a far-left politician who votes with Nancy Pelosi 100% of the time and does not represent us in Washington.
Pappas has stood by the democrats while the Biden administration destroys our economy, refuses to secure our southern border, and leaves the world a more dangerous place than it was a year ago.
Enough is enough.
That is why I will be voting for Gilford's own Matt Mowers in the September primary.
Please join me.
Rep. Richard Littlefield
Laconia
