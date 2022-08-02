Is it a person that demands hard work from his or her employees? Is it a person that refuses to let the status quo define them and their vision?
Is it a person that treats everyone with fairness, respect, and without bias toward lifestyle preferences?
Is it a person that is handed budget cuts and has the ability to make those cuts work while providing an excellent level of community satisfaction?
Is a leader somebody that can be trusted to always do the right thing when times get tough?
A leader can be defined by all of these qualities.
That's why I am backing Belknap County Sheriff Bill Wright in his re-election journey.
Bill demands hard work and results from his employees because he cares about the level of care his community is receiving.
Bill is fair minded and I have never known him to disrespect a member of the community.
Bill was handed budget cuts and without a batted eyelash he handled his business and made sure the sheriff's department never missed a beat in keeping our streets safe.
Bill Wright is the best man for the job.
I encourage all Laconians to support Sheriff Wright on election day, just as my family and I will be. True leaders are hard to find, and we have one.
