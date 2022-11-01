To The Daily Sun,

The Citizens for Belknap PAC has now shown exactly where they stand. It is not for reasonable, non-extremist candidates. In the primary for state representatives they encouraged left-leaning independents to pick up Republican ballots and vote for the least conservative candidates such as Cindy Creteau-Miller.

