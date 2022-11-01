The Citizens for Belknap PAC has now shown exactly where they stand. It is not for reasonable, non-extremist candidates. In the primary for state representatives they encouraged left-leaning independents to pick up Republican ballots and vote for the least conservative candidates such as Cindy Creteau-Miller.
Now they are overwhelmingly supporting Democrats in the general election. They attempt to appear bipartisan by putting blue checkmarks next to some Republicans, but then put a blue checkmark next to almost every Democrat. There is not a single race where they put blue checkmarks next to more Republicans than Democrats. Most telling as to their partisanship is where they put their red X's. Only one Democrat received a red X compared with nine Republicans. In the last election, Belknap County elected 18 mostly conservative Republicans and zero Democrats. That is the way this county leans. Who does Citizens for Belknap represent with their overwhelming support for Democrats? The Democrat Party, of course.
As a conservative Republican who has represented Meredith for the past four years, I have a very different view of extreme than Citizens for Belknap. I consider extreme the views of many of those who received blue checkmarks. If you agree with me that abortion up to the day of birth is extreme and further restricting our right to bear arms is extreme, we have a choice now. Jeanne Tofts has decided to take on the challenge of a write-in campaign for state representative. I urge my fellow Meredith voters to write in Jeanne Tofts as one of your two choices for Meredith state representative. Be sure to also fill in the oval next to where you write in her name. You must do both for the vote to count.
