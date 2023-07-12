To The Daily Sun,

I have always said I am for clean energy, but not at the expense of the people or our planet. I came across a documentary called "Nuclear Now" (showing on many channels/platforms) and it opened my eyes a bit more. For example, nuclear has been the cause of the least number of deaths (even with the meltdowns) compared with other energy sources (from the documentary). Also, nuclear is the cleanest energy source and produces the least amount of waste (https://tinyurl.com/mr2hpz8v). You can also reuse spent nuclear and companies are looking into new innovations for small nuclear power plants to power small towns.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.