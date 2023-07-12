I have always said I am for clean energy, but not at the expense of the people or our planet. I came across a documentary called "Nuclear Now" (showing on many channels/platforms) and it opened my eyes a bit more. For example, nuclear has been the cause of the least number of deaths (even with the meltdowns) compared with other energy sources (from the documentary). Also, nuclear is the cleanest energy source and produces the least amount of waste (https://tinyurl.com/mr2hpz8v). You can also reuse spent nuclear and companies are looking into new innovations for small nuclear power plants to power small towns.
Why are we not looking deeper at nuclear and why are the greenies so bent on making people go broke by pushing a carbon tax, expensive electric vehicles, solar and wind? Nuclear is abundant, safe and could be cheap if we got out of the way. We’re been safely using nuclear on subs and aircraft carriers since the '50s.
My parents told me never to leave a job until you had another. Why is the Biden administration eliminating fossil fuels before we have other sources to cover the loss and why are we eliminating farms, cattle and other food sources that we need to live? We all know solar and wind cannot produce all we need, and do we really know the true impact of solar and wind? I mean from mining the materials to disposing of them and everything in between. What is the carbon, environment, animal and human cost? Stop lying to yourself and start seeing the real costs and let’s look for other ways to produce energy instead of jumping onto the first thing that comes around. Our planet is not going to die by 2050 as some fear mongers like you to think.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.