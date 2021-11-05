To The Daily Sun,
Although I was defeated in the Laconia mayoral race on Tuesday, I am encouraged by the focus on important issues in Laconia that I was able to bring to this election. To all of you who contributed your financial support, your time door-knocking, waving signs, etc., I'd like to send my most sincere thank you for all of your efforts and your encouragement. Your undying dedication to conservative ideals sustains me at a low time like this and makes me want to keep fighting all the more, with you.
I would like to say congratulations to Andrew Hosmer and our city councilors on their re-election. May you all have successful terms and I look forward to what you have planned for the future of Laconia.
Thank you again for all of your support.
Rep. Dawn Johnson
Laconia District 3
