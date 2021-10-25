To The Daily Sun,
After reading the letter to the editor by Leonard Witt in the Oct. 19, edition, I feel I need to educate Mr. Witt as to what we are trying to accomplish with the legislation on New Hampshire's independence. The first thing Mr. Witt needs to understand is that all 50 states are independent sovereign countries. Every state (country) has their own Constitution. The New Hampshire Constitution was adopted in 1784. If you read Part First - Bill of Rights, Article 7, State Sovereignty, it states, "The people of this State have the sole and exclusive right of governing themselves as a free, sovereign, and independent State; and do, and forever hereafter shall, exercise and enjoy every power, jurisdiction, and right, pertaining thereto, which is not, or may not hereafter be, by them expressly delegated to the United States of America in Congress assembled." When we pledge our allegiance we are saying we will respect and defend the individual state sovereignty. The federal government is a compact between the states and is subordinate to the individual states. In 1970 the people (voters) of New Hampshire were deceived in voting for a constitutional amendment that took away our sovereignty and made us a territory of the federal government. All we are trying to do is get our sovereignty back.
Raymond J. Howard Jr.
Alton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.