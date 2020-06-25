To The Daily Sun,
Why does the U.S. education system lag behind so many other countries? Could it be because the federal government has intruded into local control?
In my opinion this is the reason. Common Core has become the staple of teaching, yet scores continue to go down. If a system proves to be a failure, why insist on continuing it? Our teachers are not ignorant, our students are as smart as ever, yet we allow failure to continue.
Please allow local control to help our children achieve their potential.
"Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world." — Nelson Mandela
Perhaps Washington is scared of this.
Peter Kirk
Gilford
