To The Daily Sun,
I am writing to give my endorsement and support to Diane Hanley for New Hampshire State Representative for Belknap County District 2 on November 3rd.
My husband and I are proud to raise our children in New Hampshire with a beautiful natural environment and access to excellent public schools. Diane Hanley supports these important New Hampshire values, which is why I will be voting for her.
Diane will be a strong advocate for families in Gilford and Meredith. Presently, our State Reps are choosing to play politics and consistently vote NO to nearly everything besides the roll call. Check it out for yourself on the NH House of Representatives website. Our current State Reps oppose anything that adds to the betterment of New Hampshire, including education. Most of us graduated from public schools, now it is our turn to fund them and make the public education system even more effective for the next generation. Diane believes in these values and she is a strong proponent for funding public education in creative ways that do not raise our property taxes or add a state income tax.
Diane plans to be part of the Science, Technology, and Energy committee. As a former Environmental Scientist and Science Educator, Diane plans to focus efforts on creating a state incentive program for citizens to move to solar energy. Vermont, Maine, and Massachusetts all have reduced energy prices with successful incentive programs and it’s time for New Hampshire residents to have access to the same opportunities for renewable energy, job creation, and increase protections for our beautiful natural environment here in New Hampshire.
Lastly, New Hampshire is due for redistricting. In the past, this has been an extremely partisan process. Diane will advocate for an independent commission to make recommendations for sectioning our districts. As it stands, Meredith and Gilford are in the same district but we do not share a land border. The current system only makes sense to keep the same No-voting-Reps in power and we need someone working for the citizens to ensure the redistricting is done in a fair manner that benefits us, the people.
For these reasons, I ask you to join me in voting for Diane Hanley for New Hampshire State Representative for Belknap County District 2 on November 3rd.
Nicole Hogan
Gilford
