To The Daily Sun,
It's time to adopt term limits for the legislative branch of government.To many elected reps. andsenators have been there to long and think they are the force to deal with .They are all there to represent their districts and states they were elected from. To recognize the opposition and work on their differences, not butt heads because my way is better than yours, and who know compromise has been a building block of many good things
In the House of Representative, each rep should be elected for three terms, and the Senate for two terms. they should be made to work and be in Washington 210 days a year — right now it is around 130. Also, if they decide to run for another office other than the one they hold presently they should have to resign their position within a week of making the announcement. They shouldn't be able to hold the office they had for 10 years then they can run for it again. Also, if they go to work for a company that deals with the U. S. government or a foreign government, they should be required to pay back half of what they errand while in office.
They make all kinds of rules and regulations for the real working class, it's time the working class let them know who's boss. That is some of my thoughts. I'm sure others have ideas but we need to get an amendment to the Constitution to make changes to the terms these legislature are holding on to let them get a real job and get off the slush wagon
Gary Manson
Campton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.