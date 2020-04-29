To The Daily Sun,
How disgusting is it that The Laconia Daily Sun published a letter from Charles the Covidiot Bradley III, when he called Dr Fauci, "Dr Death." To have this little twit called the preeminent infectious disease doctor "Dr Death" is beyond believable. Than to have him suggest that Dr Oz, is on the front lines and we should listen to him regarding treating with hydroxychloroquine, rather than Dr. Fauci? But wait, after a recent VA study on hydroxchloroquine, which showed more deaths in those treated with hydroxycholorquine, Dr Oz said this:
"After weeks of being a booster of the use of hydroxychloroquine as a potential treatment for coronavirus, celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz now says it’s better to wait for randomized clinical trials."
“The fact of the matter is, we don’t know,” Oz said on Fox & Friends on Wednesday. “Thank goodness these medications are prescription only so doctors are desperately awaiting the completion of the higher-quality randomized trials.”
Better to wait for clinical studies. This is what Dr Fauci, has been saying all along. It must be hard for Charles Covidiot Bradley III to go to bed thinking he is so smart with his cute little nicknames, only to wake up in the morning and realize he’s an idiot. What we do know, is that when Dr Fauci’s final chapter on life is written his friends and family can read about his life, as a life of dedication to this country, working for six different administrations as the leading infectious disease physician in this country.
Compared this to family and friends of Charles the Covidiot Bradley III who will have to peel the pages off the bottom of a bird a cage to read about his contributions to mankind. That is the only thing his musings will be worthy of.
Mirno Pasquali
Laconia
