To The Daily Sun,
In response to the letter with the title “Shaheen Works For Her Party” on July 9, I would be remiss if I did not answer and point out in regard to the Meredith Post Office, Senator Jeanne Shaheen worked for every resident of Meredith.
In past years the façade of the Meredith Post Office was in terrible condition and in need of painting and repair. The postmaster was approached, and the answer was that funds had been applied for and the application had been turned down and nothing would be done.
With our 250th Anniversary Celebration approaching in 2018, in July 2017, I contacted Senator Jeanne Shaheen and explained the issue. She and her office were receptive and helpful and forwarded the request to the U.S. Postal Service. It took time and went through lots of “red tape” but Senator Shaheen and her special assistant, Pam Slack really stuck with it, keeping me up to date, with the result being that our post office received a new coat of paint in time for our 250th Celebration. A small thing, perhaps, but proof of what Senator Shaheen has done since being in office.
Elizabeth Lapham
Meredith
