To The Daily Sun,
The following CDC report originally from August 2020 explains that they now estimate ONLY 6 percent of the death count represents SOLELY COVID deaths, without including any other factors. This report, “Weekly Updates by Select Demographic and Geographic Characteristics” has been updated weekly to reflect the current tally. The latest updated link (from October 7) is: https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid_weekly/index.htm
I would like to bring your attention to the paragraph entitled “Comorbidities”. The report reads:
“Table 3 shows the types of health conditions and contributing causes mentioned in conjunction with deaths involving coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19). For 6 percent of the deaths, Covid-19 was the only cause mentioned. For deaths with conditions or causes in addition to Covid-19, on average, there were 2.6 additional conditions or causes per death. The number of deaths with each condition or cause is shown for all deaths and by age groups.”
The CDC is stating that for the other 94 percent of the mortality total, that on average there were additional conditions and causes per death, on average 2.6. The next question is, what are those “conditions and causes”?
Table 3 lists conditions contributing to deaths involving coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), by age group, United States. Week ending 2/1/2020 to 10/3/2020. It lists: total deaths from COVID, 196,639. Influenza (i.e. flu) and pneumonia 84,918; Chronic lower respiratory diseases 17,031; Adult respiratory distress syndrome 25,744; Respiratory failure 68,341; Respiratory arrest 4,008; Other diseases of the respiratory system 7,263. Then the group of Circulatory diseases (if combining hypertensive diseases, Ischemic heart disease, cardiac arrest, cardiac arrhythmia, and heart failure) equals 115,056. There are many more conditions/causes, including: Other diseases of the circulatory system 11,177; Diabetes 32,372; Obesity 7,400; Alzheimer’s disease 7,097; Vascular and unspecified dementia 22,192; Renal failure 17,565; Intentional and unintentional injury, poisoning and other adverse events 6,659; All other conditions and causes (residual) 99,330.
That is certainly a very large group of conditions and causes!
Furthermore, there are cases within the tally that were deemed “presumed Covid” and some of them were not tested as explained here: “Covid-19 deaths are identified using a new ICD–10 code. When Covid-19 is reported as a cause of death — or when it is listed as a “probable” or “presumed” cause — the death is coded as U07.1. This can include cases with or without laboratory confirmation.”
It doesn't add up.
Melanie Grasso
Laconia
