To The Daily Sun,
Just a reminder the Belknap County Delegation passed a budget this year that slashed $10,000 from the oxygen budget for the county nursing home. Yet they approved $20,000 for lawyers to remove competent commissioners from the Gunstock Area Commission after Gunstock had one of its best years ever. The representatives who voted to defund oxygen and fund the lawyer are: Reps. Norm Silber, Mike Sylvia, Glen Aldrich, Harry Bean, Gregg Hough, Dawn Johnson, Richard Littlefield, Tom Ploszaj, Paul Terry and Barbara Comtois.
Elections have consequences. Vote accordingly.
Matt Coker
Meredith
