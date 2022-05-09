To The Daily Sun,
Democrat policies have tangibly and dramatically degraded the quality of daily life in America. Many people are starting to doubt that things will ever return to normal. Inflation is at 40-year highs. Energy prices are spiking.
We have out of control illegal immigration, encouraged by Democrats. Our military is weakened by an inexplicable focus on woke social issues instead of combat readiness. Crime is rampant. Many big city district attorneys are refusing to prosecute offenders.
We have woke policies and disproportionate attention is wasted on gender and diversity issues. The result is erosion of the foundation of American society.
We need to be focused on kitchen table issues. What is important are things like: the job market, runaway inflation, crime and safety, energy availability and affordability, education excellence, and border control. These are the things voters should care about.
The Democrats, Leftists, have no actual accomplishments. They have ruined everything that was running well four years ago. We can see they are turning to what has become their most effective electoral tool; propaganda. They tout their utopia while ignoring reality.
Making us poorer does not help the rest of the world. It is only going to make us cold and hungry. It is a good thing to aspire to a better future. The fact is we need leadership to get there. Leadership the Democrats, Leftists do not have. Their policies are a failure.
Don’t take my word for it. You shop for groceries, pay rent, the electric bill, and have credit cards. Are the bills going up faster than the paycheck? Does that make your standard of living go up or down? There’s a reason why we elect Republicans. They understand you have to fight hard to make things better.
Marc Abear
Meredith
