We live in a society where people like to label anything they don't agree with. It seems that we've been hearing the words "radical" and "extremist" frequently. It seems that the far left love to intimidate, to diminish, and to suppress opinions they don't like. There is a "bipartisan" group in Belknap that openly supports big government and wants to "rid the county of this invasive species." They have posted their recommendations should you need help deciding who to vote for. Being right of center is an automatic X.
I believe radical extremism occurs on both sides of the political aisle.
You are probably a radical extremist if:
• You are so far right, or left, that you can't see the center clearly
• You think your opinion is a fact
• You think you are nonpartisan.
• You think XX can be a man and XY can be a woman
• You think it's OK to vote for the weakest candidate in the opposing party • You think gun control equals gun safety
• You think pro choice means abortion advocate
• You think climate change is caused solely by humanity
• You think "green energy" will stop pollution • You think that it should be a woman's choice to kill a 9-month-old fetus • You think only a Republican can be a radical extremist
If you are looking for common sense for real people, vote for me Nov. 8. If you are looking for someone who is right of center, vote Smart. If you're tired of lies and misrepresentation, vote Smart.
My name is Lisa Smart. I'm a conservative Republican running for state representative for Belknap County, District 2. Scary words don't frighten me. I will stand up for you in Concord! I will stand for the New Hampshire way of life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.