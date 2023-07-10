The 2023 New Hampshire Board of Education’s Bright Futures Survey makes it crystal clear: New Hampshire families and public schools have excellent relationships. Eighty-one percent of families gave their schools favorable ratings.
So why does the New Hampshire GOP leadership push the falsehood that parents are barred from participating in their children’s public schools education? Here is Jason Osborne, GOP majority speaker of the House, claiming public schools are “a mysterious and secretive black box. ... Who knows what happens inside that box, and who knows what comes out the other side?”
The statewide survey taken by 5,900 respondents exposes Osborne and the big lie. Here are examples of Carroll County families’ responses:
"The school creates an environment in which I feel comfortable asking questions and expressing concern about my child’s special education services." 73% agree.
"I feel my knowledge and opinions are included in the discussions about how well special education services are meeting my child’s needs." 78% agree.
"The school team explains what options I have as a parent if I disagree with an Individualized Education Program team decision." 82% agree
"The school team regularly communicates with me regarding my child’s progress on IEP goals." 76% agree
"I feel I can disagree with my child’s special education program or services without negative consequences for me or my child." 73% agree.
"I am treated as an equal member in the IEP team decision-making process." 84% agree.
The truth: Our public schools practice and encourage parental participation.
The GOP extremist leadership’s mindsets are the black boxes where government overreach, lies and repressive ideas thrive. Families, moderate Republicans, Democrats and independents must hold them accountable for the damage they are doing to New Hampshire public and civic life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.