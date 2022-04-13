To The Daily Sun,
Thanks to the Biden administration and Democrats controlling the United States House and Senate, employers continue to hire nationwide and throughout New Hampshire. U.S. employers added 431,000 new jobs in March alone. CNBC reports that 6.665 million jobs were added in 2021, “easily the biggest single-year gain in U.S. history.”
It’s happening in New Hampshire. On April 14 the New Hampshire Employment Services is hosting a NH Energy Week Virtual Career Fair. For the fair, 15 companies will be offering well paid, benefited jobs, internships and apprenticeships in the rapidly growing renewables industry.
The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine has openings for machinists, pipefitters, welders, electricians, shipwrights and many other high paying jobs that don’t require college educations.
The Biden- and Democrat-backed infrastructure funding is providing high speed broadband throughout rural New Hampshire, including Sandwich where I live. Coupling high speed internet with the amazing job growth will mean added prosperity for everyone in rural New Hampshire either directly from the internet enabled jobs or from the spinoff money the jobs create.
President Joe Biden knows inflation is problematic, saying recently, “We need to do more to get prices under control.”
However, inflation will be temporary while all those high paying jobs at the shipyard, in renewal energy and via the broadband will endure. Youth throughout New Hampshire will have fantastic job opportunities.
U.S. Reps. Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster and Sen. Maggie Hassan, who are all up for reelection in 2022, are important players in making this high quality job growth possible. So let’s sing their praise to friends and neighbors and work hard to ensure they are reelected in November to guarantee continued prosperity for all.
Leonard Witt
Sandwich
