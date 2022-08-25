The Democratic Party has produced some genuinely great politicians. Unfortunately its "class" of 2015—2022 will not be remembered as its finest (this doesn't take into account one of our worst presidents, a career politician who is little more than a puppet). Recruiting an individual who displays intermittent bouts of senility to be its standard bearer solely because of his authority to issue executive decrees will not constitute the lowest point achieved by this group.
That honor is reserved for its efforts to escape responsibility for all of the damage resulting from their attempts to remake the nation to a socialist model, whether wanted or not. Barring a miracle, the mid-term elections will serve to restrain the ambitions and capabilities of some. They will not only highlight the presidential family's questionable business practices but will threaten the president himself.
No one has forgotten the increase in fuel prices and still lingering high costs of all commodities due to gross mismanagement, and so a temporary bone has been tossed to the electorate in the form of reduced gasoline prices at the expense of our strategic petroleum reserve. This reserve was created for actual emergencies, not to counteract stupid decisions.
Expect the most extreme of political escape attempts, and to fall for any of these tactics will amount to national self-destruction; to re-elect even one current Democrat is to re-elect them all.
