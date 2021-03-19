To The Daily Sun
I can’t help but notice the irony of the notice on the same page to join in with the forum on how to reconcile our differences with a letter policy to promote civic discourse, while on the same page a dog-whistle, column by Ben Shapiro raising partisan politics by minimizing the rants of a very conservative pundit as musings while attacking the current administration.
I spell it out: The irony of asking to reconcile and have civic discourse while publishing divisive and pointed attacks on people.
Without a vision, an organization will die.
The U.S. has a wonderful vision: “in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity.”
Likewise, New Hampshire has a wonderful vision: “All government of right originates from the people, is founded in consent, and instituted for the general good.”
Maybe the letters policy on that very same page to promote civic discourse might be followed: Let the columns point out how policy is forwarding the vision of U.S. and NH; stop the ad hominem.
Leonard Campbell
Center Harbor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.