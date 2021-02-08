I have asked the legislators of Meredith, District 2, to oppose HB20.
It is an assault on our public schools and is creating yet another N.H. body to oversee a program that is not meeting state law requiring an adequate education.
One of the main arguments is that public education is failing. How will it be improved with this bill? That is the job of our Legislature.
Some points to consider:
1)Private. Public schools are subject to public transparency, right-to-know laws, public accounting of where the money goes, etc. Private schools are not. If they do something we don’t like, our choice is to go to war with the school or pull our kids out. But you’re on your own in the fight, unless you get together with other parents. Then have fun paying for the attorney to take them to court for a resolution.
2) Private schools are only as available as private owners decide to start a school. So we have to just hope there are enough to take all our kids – within the distance we want to drive.
3) Competition for public schools will be nonexistent because it will flow to the private school market – which will immediately raise pricing for private schools, leaving only the most financially challenged families with children being left in public schools. Picture those awful TV scenes with poverty stricken schools, the toughest or poorest students being warehoused.
4) Private schools can cherry-pick the students. Your child not the best and brightest out there? Good luck getting into the best private schools out there.
5) Want the cost of public education to go down? It will only go up. Once private schools have full access to the public dollars, how long do you think it’s going to take for this Pandora’s box to leverage for more and more spending? Meanwhile, the per-pupil public student cost is going to need to go up as well or the doors won’t be able to open.
6) Think your kid is getting groomed or sexually assaulted by the private school teacher? Maybe bullied by other kids in the private school? Good luck getting the investigation done without paying for your own attorney. They’ll lawyer up something fierce and the cops will get only so far on suspicion. Public schools have to open everything up for the investigation.
7) Want to make sure your public dollars are fairly spent? Public schools have to follow strict competitive procurement practices, making a fair playing field for businesses that want to sell products to the schools. No regulation for that in private companies – private schools.
8) Students with disabilities: Private schools do not have the capacity and normally not the mission to work with students with disabilities. So they are stuck in inadequate schools struggling to meet their needs.
The mission of the State is to fund public schools for an adequate education and not to promote privatization.
Leonard Campbell
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.