To The Daily Sun,
Mr. Charles Bradley's letter to the editor that was printed in The Laconia Daily Sun (Oct. 20) is the most sexist piece of nonsense that I have ever read in your paper. He described Senator Harris as a "flirtatious smirker" with "batting eyelashes, pursed lips," and twice he characterized her as giving "come hither looks." Apparently, he finds her attractive (which is reasonable since she is an attractive woman), but I do not think that this was the intent of his letter. I hope The Daily Sun considers raising the bar for its minimum standards for printable letters.
Lauren Cooper, MD, MPH
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.