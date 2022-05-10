To The Daily Sun,
The southern border is open and has been for almost two years resulting in two million immigrants entering the country unchecked. This is a serious matter that deserves attention and commitment by Sen. Maggie Hassan and Reps. Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster. The disgusting truth is that they have remained silent until now. The upcoming election is the catalyst plain and simple.
No country can exist without borders that protect our sovereignty. People have always been welcome here from all over the world, however, United States Law established by Congress set the rules. At the present time the rules are not being respected while elected officials look the other way.
Some of the people making their way into this country have terrorist ties while others are in the illegal drug trade which originates from China. This is ironic because anyone dealing drugs in China is sent to jail for years.
The big question is why do these elected politicians do nothing while this is happening. They took the same oath that the president took which is to protect this country and its people according to the Constitution.
Kenneth L. Bowers
Wolfeboro
