Happy New Year from the contingency of U.S. senators and representatives. Democrats as usual have been working to include myriad pork projects in the amount of $1.7 trillion paid for by hardworking citizens across the country. This has been achieved by a number of Republicans who also care very little about spending other people's money.
The Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is elated that this is taking place. Mitt Romney, who claims residency all over the country, also is fine with this disgusting disregard for the American people. This country is in financial decline to the tune of $31 trillion. Paying the interest alone each year will limit prosperity for America's future. Veterans are sleeping in cardboard boxes in cities across the country while we are now financing a war with no end in sight in the $100 billion. Health care is in decline and will get much worse as inflation cripples the entire system. All of this is preventable, however politicians refuse to stop spending, plain and simple. Examples of this pervade New Hampshire with $20 million being spent to heat sidewalks in the North Country made possible by Sen. Jeanne Shaheen. At some point other people's money will be gone and the blame game will continue. The voters are now the last line of defense.
