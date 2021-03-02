To The Daily Sun,
Thank you to the Franklin City Council for passing Resolution #15-21 in support of having the Redistricting Commission conduct fair and open deliberations as they redraw maps of political districts throughout the state. We are proud that our community recognizes this need and, personally, we applaud the many other communities throughout the state who are sending a message that they also want and expect the committee’s work to be conducted with openness and that lines are not drawn for political advantage.
Ken & Judith Ackerson
Franklin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.