To The Daily Sun,
Wall Street for once has it right, by dropping over 1,600 points Thursday on real concerns over the continued Covid-19 threat to America.
Unmasked immature teenagers and inconsiderate adults have been exposing our towns and shopping centers for months during the initial virus outbreak. Amongst us without any PPE, these potential virus carriers openly ignored signs and wide spread calls to protect themselves and others.
Their ignorant attitudes about this killer virus has supported a sequential virus repopulation in our homes and towns. I predicted the coronavirus repopulation in my previous letter.
My more significant concern now is that this coronavirus, now being provided time and populations to mutate, may develop a far more toxic strain. New strain higher toxicity was observed with another recent killer virus, Zaire Ebola (EBOV), which had a 88 percent lethality rate in just a few weeks from exposure.
Keith Forrester
Meredith
