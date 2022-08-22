It is important to find out the background of those endorsing colleagues for re-election to the State House. Most recently, in this paper, Rep. Douglas Trottier (R, Belmont) made public his endorsement of Rep. Tim Lang (R, Sanbornton) in Rep. Lang's primary bid for a State Senate seat.
Did you know that Rep. Trottier voted to allow pharmacists to dispense ivermectin to treat COVID and voted against adding both dental and prenatal services to Medicaid coverage?
Regarding election security, Rep. Trottier was in favor of a forensic audit of Merrimack County's presidential vote count and only supports paper absentee ballots when the voter cannot make it to the polls. I have a friend who has consistently received her paper absentee ballot too late to return it before the election; just one reason alternatives must be available. And for some reason, Rep. Trottier believes absentee ballots must have a notation as to the date on which they were received, just in case someone can prove some irregularity.
We must all do our due diligence when making choices about voting preferences. That includes looking into the backgrounds of individuals and groups making candidate endorsements so as not to be swayed by a title or a slogan.
This election cycle is one to prove we can conduct fair and unimpeded elections and can count the votes without prejudice. That process starts with understanding the endorsement process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.