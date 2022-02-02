To The Daily Sun,
So, there is a bill before the legislature to require teachers to take a “loyalty oath”. On Nov. 2, 2020, several representatives (over 30) signed a document calling for the dissolution of the entire state of New Hampshire government. They wrote, “that we are ‘absolved from all allegiance to the statutory “state” of NH and all political connection between the Citizens of the State of New Hampshire and the “state”.' " One of our Franklin representatives, Dave Testerman and his wife Karen (who has run several times for governor) both signed this letter. Here is the oath of office Mr. Testerman would have had to take:
“I David Testerman of the City of Franklin New Hampshire do solemnly swear that I bear faith and true allegiance to the United States of American and the State of New Hampshire and will support the Constitution thereof. So help me God.”
Can anyone explain to me why the signers of that Nov. 2, 2020 letter can still maintain their seats in the legislature? Can anyone tell me what sense it makes to ask anyone to take an oath of office if they can publicly turn against their oath with no repercussions? Can anything be more hypocritical than asking our dedicated teachers to take a loyalty oath when our legislators thumb their noses at it?
Judith Ackerson
Franklin
