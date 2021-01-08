To The Daily Sun,
I think I have the perfect solution to the Gasholder building. All of the people who are passionate about saving this structure should dip into their own pockets and contribute $1 million (as there are sure to be overruns on the original cost of $400,000, plus the structure will need ongoing maintenance so some, could be placed in trust for that). I would recommend that for every community, when a group of people want to save an old, damaged building, they turn their passion into dollars and not add it to their neighbor's tax burden. Problem solved.
Judith Ackerson
Franklin
