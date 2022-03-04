To The Daily Sun,
Nicole Hogan and Jessica Jacques provide the Gilford School District with an easy decision for the school board election March 8. Their focus is on the strength and integrity of the school district, supporting the educators and most importantly putting the students first. They understand the role of a school board member is not to serve the political interests or desires of constituents but to consider what is in the best interest of the students. Each will bring a great depth of first-hand experience to the board, further strengthening our school district leadership team.
Melissa and I would like to thank these two exceptional candidates for stepping up and ensuring our own two children will receive the outstanding education the Gilford School District has become known for. We also thank everyone for taking a moment out of your day to cast this crucial vote.
Joshua & Melissa Morrison
Gilford
