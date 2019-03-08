To The Daily Sun,
It’s that time of year where elected officials and candidates running for office(s) get to BOAST about what they are going to do for their towns. I have lived in Belmont for more than 40 years and could never be prouder of the current Board of Selectmen, Ruth Mooney, Sonny Patten and Jon Pike for their hard work and dedication to each and everyone of us, the Taxpayers!
This current board works amazing together, has established outstanding working relationships with all department heads, listens to community concerns, participates in community events, and have consistently grown our commercial and industrial tax base. They have supported our highly-educated and trained Highway Dept, Fire Dept. and Medic’s & Police Dept. — combating substance misuse with a zero-tolerance moto.
Belmont municipal TAXES HAVE GONE DOWN for the past three years — yes, gone down! Anyone thinking taxes are too high in Belmont are more than likely looking at the school portion of their tax bill. Public EDUCATION is a state-wide funding issue that our legislators need to take on as a top priority.
If you received a campaign flyer or a letter in the mail from another candidate running for selectman who wants to lower taxes, combat the opioid epidemic through programs, try to reestablish better work relations with department heads, please tell him the following: Attend a few meetings and get educated on your town, talk to department heads, and look at the past three years tax rate that has dropped.
I urge all my Belmont fellow taxpayers to VOTE March 12 to Re-Elect JON PIKE for selectman.
Jon has done an amazing job and only has Belmont’s interest at heart!
Donna Cilley
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.