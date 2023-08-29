This Labor Day, while we’re celebrating the American workforce, let’s also look at how our legislators in Concord have been paying homage to the New Hampshire worker. Here’s a few examples:
In 2021, SB 61, the “Right to Work” bill was (again) presented. It sounds pro-worker but its intention is to weaken unions by making enrollment in a union optional. All GOP Belknap County representatives voted to pass this bill. It failed but can be resurrected in future sessions.
In 2022, SB 345, passed by the GOP majority and signed by the governor, changed child labor laws to allow 14-year-olds to work in lounges, increased the hours 16- and 17-year-olds can work during the school year to 35 (48 during vacations) per week, and repealed the statute that they can work no more than six days consecutively. The GOP also voted against having the debate printed in the Permanent Journal.
This year, HB 57, a bill to raise our minimum wage to $15 by 2026, failed along party lines. Rep. Steven Bogert voted “inexpedient to legislate” in committee. All Belknap County GOP representatives either voted against the bill or weren’t present for the vote.
HB 74 would have guaranteed payment of unused earned time (vacation and paid days off) to employees. Rep. Harry Bean voted ITL in committee, all Belknap GOP Representatives voted to kill the bill except for Reps. Mike Bordes and Bogert. Rep. Russell Dumais was not present for the vote.
HB 250, a bipartisan bill to increase the accidental death benefit for police and fire from 50% to 100%, had tremendous bipartisan support. Reps. Tom Ploszaj, Paul Terry, Peter Varney, and Nikki McCarter were in the group of 53 legislators who did not stand up for the families of our fallen heroes and voted against the bill.
