To The Daily Sun,
What a weekend, what a world, what has happened to us as a society? Friday afternoon I attended a “silent” vigil on the grounds of the Congregational Church in Veteran’s Square. It was a vigil, but it was not quiet. Folks have been cooped up so long it was a social event and a struggle to maintain safe distancing. But, the turnout and the signs were heart-warming and I am sure many prayers were said silently that afternoon.
Sunday afternoon’s BLM rally was different. I was so heartened by the fact that most participants were young people. Many, many signs, T-shirts, and enthusiasm, about one-half the size of the 500 expected to participate. What troubles me is that I see all around me that we as a nation are finally waking up to the systemic racism that has been here, in this country, for centuries, and it has somehow become a political issue? How? Is this not a humanitarian issue?
I witnessed five young men on Main Street toting automatic weapons. They stated they were there to protect “their” city. I also noted a large group of biker’s in Veteran’s Square wearing “combat veteran” leather vests who with folded arms across their chests, watched the BLM folks march by with stone-faced glares. Why? Of all groups, how could a group of combat veteran’s object to BLM? Didn’t they go into combat with fellow soldiers who were not white? Didn’t they have each other’s backs? Do they remember their oath of enlistment swearing to defend the Constitution? What has changed? Why does everything have to become political? Are we a country, or have we become two countries?
John Walker
Laconia
(1) comment
There were reliable reports that a large group of people came to Laconia from other states to cause trouble. The local 'militia' showed up to persuade the protesters to keep it peaceful and it was. Nothing political or racist about it.
