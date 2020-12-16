To The Daily Sun,
It is extremely sad to see people blaming others for Speaker Hinch’s death, we are better than this. Everyone had the freedom to attend the meeting or not and to wear a mask or not. We are a people who live free or die, we are Americans, who live in the land of the free and brave. Let’s stop the blame game, let’s stop losing our freedoms one at a time, and let’s stop the lying that masks save us, otherwise before you know it, we will not be the land of the free and brave and our kids and grandkids will pay for it.
Live free or die, it is the New Hampshire way, liberty for all.
John Sellers
Bristol
