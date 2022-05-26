To The Daily Sun,
In response to Mr. Scott Cracraft's letter of banning books, and the Bible should be one of them. Well, I say the Bible has already been banned and God along with it and look what we have now.
Enough said.
Pray for the families of Texas, they really need it.
John Sellers
Bristol
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.