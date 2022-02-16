To The Daily Sun,
SAU 4 Newfound Area School District school board made the unanimous decision Monday evening to allow parental choice when wearing a mask at schools starting March 7. The March 7 date was picked because that is the first day for students to come back to school after winter break and gives parents time to adjust to this change.
Everyone should be celebrating that the school board finally reversed their policy of mandatory masking of students and staff. After months of members of the public attending every school board meeting, they finally received the message. This was never us against them, it was always about freedom, liberty and parental rights and choice.
Aubrey Freedman from Bridgewater who is running for school board took the lead on liberty and the optional masking issue along with student scores compared to other schools. Aubrey is a fighter and a leader that Newfound needs. He is approachable for parents and students to talk with about any school issues or concerns. Aubrey has spent a lot of time investigating and comparing data from other districts in order to get a clearer picture of where Newfound stands among their pairs.
Danielle Reed is another candidate for school board and has been at many of the school board meetings in the last six months fighting for parental rights and mask wearing optional. Danielle who is an emergency medical technician and lives in Alexandria will work hard and is willing to learn and apply what she learns as a school board member.
Newfound district voters should consider casting their vote in March for Aubrey and Danielle.
Make your vote count this year and help protect liberty, freedom and parental rights which are under attack.
As Ben Franklin said, “Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.”
John Sellers
Bristol
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.