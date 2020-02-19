To The Daily Sun,
Who is on the Board of Selectmen does matter. In Moultonborough we have two excellent candidates for the BoS this year, Joel Mudgett (currently on the board) and Susan Price. Both have no agendas and are interested in serving the people’s best interest.
Joel has proven himself through his many years on the BoS, so no need to review his history; it’s there for all to see.
Susan brings a new face with much experience and knowledge in all the legal instruments available to citizens to ensure they are in control. She is logical, practical, and comes in without an agenda. Susan is interested in seeing the town run efficiently with accountability to the people. I have attended a meeting at her house where I was able to ask all the hard questions. She passes with flying colors: She is the real deal, wants to see her town succeed, and comes in with an open mind with respect for everyone’s opinion. She believes in a strong but civilized BoS who understand that they work for us.
This is what we strive for; we hire these people to take our best interests to heart. I believe both Susan and Joel do just that. Vote for them this March.
Barbara Koehler
Moultonborough
