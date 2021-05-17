To The Daily Sun,
The Moultonborough saga continues.
The MoBo mob strikes again!
Article 15 in this town warrant was to have the town vote on the sale of the so-called Taylor property to Huggins hospital. This is the unique town property located in the middle of the village, and coincidentally abuts a present, busy, Huggins Hospital Family Medicine center. Huggins intended to add an 8,500-10,000-square-foot addition. The letter of intent was published by the town before the meeting.
The select board had already signed the letter of intent, but Huggins backed out just before the town meeting.
The fly-in-the-ointment, I believe, is the dilapidated, Taylor building that was going to be torn down for the medical center.
HORRORS! for the Moultonborough Heritage Commission!
OMG! Lose one of the many old buildings in town. There are several more, across the street; a couple more buildings owned by the town, next to a building owned by the Historical Society.
The only reason there was this Article in the warrant was because of a petition, RSA 41:14-a, that required the proposed sale of the Taylor property by the select board, to bring the proposal to town meeting. It was not because of the Huggins proposal, but for a prior proposal for a so-called wilderness business to be set-up. The proponents of the wilderness business to be in the middle of Moultonborough village, on a unique town property, backed out when they discovered how much it would cost to rehab the building. They intended to rehab the building for use in the business. That in itself is surprising, since the costs to save the building have been discussed . . . MUCH MONEY! One of the reasons to raze it.
Why then is Huggins part of Article 15, if the petition was to stop the so-called wilderness business in the middle of town? The reason is the petitioners' verbiage in the petition was “. . . to place the current proposal or any proposed sale . . .” in the warrant. Most of us did not know about Huggins because negotiations were done in non-public session according to state laws. We found out about it when the letter of intent was published in the agenda for the May 6 select board meeting; town meeting to be held on May 15.
After that announcement, a flurry of letters to the editor, for and against the Huggins proposal, and against the select board. The newspapers publish the names of the letter writers. No surprise, as to who was opposing any attempt at tearing down the Taylor building.
If you were a respectable business entity, looking at options for the growing demand for your services, on a site that seems ideal for all concerned, you would probably be surprised with the blow-back! Why bother, when there are so many opportunities in other towns.
Most, if not all, of these town commissions and committees are appointed by the select board. If appointed commissions continually oppose those that appointed them, and the town's best interest, why aren't they replaced?
Joe Cormier
Moultonborough
