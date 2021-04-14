To The Daily Sun,
While I am pleased that dog owners in my area pick up the poop while walking their dogs, I am quite unhappy that the bag of poop is left on my sidewalk. Please take it with you and dispose of it properly. I have a dog also, and pick up after her. I don’t want to pick up after your dog too. Thanks for your cooperation.
Jim Stafford
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.