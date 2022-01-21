To The Daily Sun,
The Democrat House passed a bill that would count mail-in votes that arrive up to 10 days after Election Day, requires states to allow ballot-harvesting, ban voter identification laws, and allow felons to vote. Reps. Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster believe this is best for New Hampshire.
If you ask President Joe Biden, everything in America is great. In regards to voting, President Biden stated, “Who gets to count the vote, count the vote, count the vote!” This clears the voting issues up.
Inflation rose at the fastest pace in four decades in December, as rapid price gains sent President Biden's approval ratings down. Bad news/good news. If ice cream goes up, we will start to see Democrats starting to address inflation. Sen. Elizabeth Warren stated businesses are "price gouging." The problem is Democratic regulations. We just got our heating bills and they are higher than in 2020. Everything is higher, thank you Uncle Joe.
Democrats block plan to remove foreign nationals from voter rolls. Why? Why has CNN lost more than 70% of their audience?
Why is there a voter ID problem with Democrats? Why are there so many empty shelves at grocery stores? Why isn’t President Harris (Biden) doing more to unite the country? Don’t blame me; President Biden continues to call Vice President Harris, President Harris.
I want to thank Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin for saving the country. Come on, you didn’t expect Sen. Jeanne Shaheen or Maggie Hassan to do anything; they are in lock step with President Biden.
Jim Mayotte
Sanbornton
