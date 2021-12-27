To The Daily Sun,
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi stated that "Biden is perfect." "The U.S. couldn’t be better served." Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas agreed.
President Joe Biden is so perfect that inflation will only cost each of us $3,500 for the year. There goes our 5.9% cost of living adjustment for social security. Have you ordered your electric car yet? Inflation and high gas prices have a devastating impact on low-income and seniors on a fixed income budget.
Fifteen percent of Americans believe President Biden is improving the economy; 56% believe "he doesn’t give a crap." Instead of trying to curb inflation, Democrats are blaming the rise on "big meat," you and me for not having electric vehicles.
If you believe we will not have any cold weather, then you are set for winter in New Hampshire. If not, get ready for high oil, propane, natural gas and electric heat.
Donald Trump was criticized for trying to cheer us up during the pandemic. President Biden ended this by stating "You will get sick and die this winter." Merry Christmas.
Democrats took the following actions this week: declare a state of emergency on street pooping, Massachusetts banned eggs, and a man was killed in Democrat-controlled Chicago putting up Christmas lights.
Lastly, we must vote for anyone other than Kuster, Pappas and Maggie Hassan.
God bless Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.V.).
Jim Mayotte
Sanbornton
