Are you tired of politicians who say one thing to get elected, only to ignore their promises as soon as they get into office? Are you tired of being asked to choose “the lesser of two evils”?
Are you tired of politicians who say one thing to get elected, only to ignore their promises as soon as they get into office? Are you tired of being asked to choose “the lesser of two evils”?
On Nov. 8, Meredith voters will choose two representatives for the New Hampshire House. The Democrats are pushing for the kinds of disastrous policies that have led to high inflation, out-of-control crime and a “woke” agenda in our schools.
Cindy Creteau-Miller claims to represent your values, but when you take a closer look, she’s not what she appears to be. She received a D on her NRA Survey and is for late-term abortion. Creteau-Miller has been endorsed by Citizens for Belknap along with every Democrat across Belknap County except one.
Politicians should be honest about who they are and what they believe. I stand for quality education, accountable government and fiscal responsibility. I will defend our Second Amendment rights and push back on the abortion extremists. I support the Parental Bill of Rights, ensuring that parents have a voice in what their children are learning in school.
Don’t settle for the lesser of two evils when there is a better choice. Write-in campaigns are a challenge, but in Meredith, every vote matters. I fell seven votes short in the primary, and that was with many left-leaning independents taking a Republican ballot to skew the vote. Now I need your help again.
I've been falsely accused of being an “extremist,” but am not an incumbent, nor have I stated a position on Gunstock. I’m determined to keep fighting. If elected, I’ll bring that same determination to being every citizen's representative.
Please write in Jeanne Tofts for state rep on Nov. 8 and fill in the oval on the ballot. Visit jeannetofts.com.
Jeanne Tofts
Meredith
