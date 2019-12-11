To The Daily Sun,
Darn, with this whole impeachment thing happening, reading The Sun has been so much enjoyable without the Bunker Brigade trying to convince us their savior is being crucified unjustly. Perhaps they realized that real evidence, and the laws that we all pledge allegiance to, have put him there.
No, now we’re going to get the hows and whys Dems are leaving the race. “Carmella Harris” — that’s really mature, Steve Earle. That’s like calling you “Stupid Earle”. Oh, wait. I have been.
You’ve been asleep since you left the voting booth, and clearly napping way too much before you got there. You’ll be voting in your sleep again in 2020, so why don’t you spare the general populace your so-called “knowledge” of the world and how it runs, because you only know what your “reliable sources” tell you. And what, exactly, makes them more reliable? It’s what you want to believe. You believed in Santa and the Easter Bunny too, I’ll bet. Same thing, Steve. Finding out what you believed was a lie is a big disappointment.
Just keep that head in the sand, you’ll only drive the poor ants crazy.
Michael Sweet
Laconia
