To The Daily Sun,
Thank you to the Laconia community for the generous outpouring of donations of non-perishable food, blankets, tents and sleeping bags to assist the people and families served by the Isaiah 61 Cafe. On Nov. 14, our volunteers received these donations at the little white Unitarian Universalist church on Pleasant Street and delivered three filled pick up truck loads of the needed items to the Isaiah 61 Cafe, just in time for winter's arrival.
Inez Andrews
Member, Unitarian Universalist Society of Laconia's Social Justice Committee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.