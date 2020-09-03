To The Daily Sun,
On Tuesday, we will vote in the Sept. 8 Primary.
New Hampton and Center Harbor Republican and undeclared voters, I would like to ask you to cast your vote for Tom Ploszaj. Democrat voters are allowed to enter my name as a write-in.
As a fiscal representative I will work with the legislature to address the revenue shortfall of over $500K due to the COVID-19 shutdown without any new or increase in taxes which would be a double blow on our district’s residents and businesses.
Since my March 3rd letter when I announced my wish to represent you, I have met with our state senator and three of our state reps to better understand what has been our issues and needs to be better prepared for what will be expected in dealing with the post COVID-19 pandemic. I am meeting and listening to residents about what they expect and how best to make sure their issues and concerns can be heard in Concord where I would be representing you, not a political party nor be involved in the political bashing or rhetoric. If we have not met yet please contact me.
I encourage you to know your candidate. The Laconia Daily Sun website has a good archive of letters to the editor. Search for my March 3 and 2014 letters to understand better that my beliefs have been constant and not new, and that as a state representative I’d work for all the residents and the district, not a political party’s leadership. I have encouraged people and organizations to share their facts and data concerning bills and issues with me so I can be better informed of all viewpoints.
Organizations’ candidate surveys have been completed and some are now posted of where I stand on issues. Some of the questions had appeared to be leading or asking for a Yes/No reply on complex issues so please read my comments to better understand my reply. I am available for discussion or clarification if needed.
Tom Ploszaj
Center Harbor
